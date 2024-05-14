Chandrababu Naidu seeks steps to stop post-poll violence in Andhra

Amaravati, May 14 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday demanded immediate action against those involved in a series of attacks on the party workers and their properties in the aftermath of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, which were held on Monday.

Voicing concern over the incidents of post-poll violence at Macherla, Chandragiri, and Tadipatri, the senior politician spoke to the Director General of Police, Harish Kumar Gupta.

Blaming the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for the series of attacks on TDP workers and their properties, he urged the police chief to initiate immediate action against those behind the violence.

Naidu also alleged that YSRCP MLA from Macherla in Palnadu district, Pinneli Ramakrisha Reddy, resorted to violence in a pre-planned manner after Monday’s polling.

The former Chief Minister alleged that hundreds of supporters of YSRCP attacked the TDP workers, as he demanded that additional forces be sent there to check the violence.

Naidu also demanded that police pickets be set up in all the villages and those indulging in violence be arrested

Referring to post-poll violence in several districts, he urged the DGP to act immediately to restore law and order in the state.

Earlier, Naidu urged the Election Commission and the police to focus on restoring law and order in Andhra Pradesh, as he demanded that they deal firmly with those indulging in violence and provide protection to the people.

In a social media post, he alleged that even after polling, the YSRCP ‘goondas’ were attacking TDP workers and people.

He also voiced concern over the tense situation at some places, including Palnadu and Chandragiri.

The TDP chief alleged that YSRCP’s Macherla MLA and his followers attacked a TDP office in Karampudi, ransacked furniture, and damaged the vehicles parked near the office. They also allegedly attacked police personnel who tried to stop them.

The TDP candidate from the Chandragiri Assembly constituency, Pulivarti Venkata Mani Prasad alias Nani, was also attacked by a group of people in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Pulivarti Nani was returning after a visit to the strong room at the Padmavathi Mahila University when his car was attacked by a group armed with rods and sticks. Nani, his security guard, and the driver were injured in the attack.

Condemning the attack on the TDP candidate, Naidu alleged that YSRCP was resorting to violence out of fear of defeat in the elections.

“When 150 YSRCP rowdies armed with knives and rods can carry out an attack in the strong room at Padmavathi Mahila University, where is the protection for people’s mandate,” he asked.

