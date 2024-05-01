Char Dham Yatra 2024: Badrinath Dham Pilgrimage to Commence on May 12, Preparations Underway

Char Dham Yatra 2024: The Badrinath Dham pilgrimage will begin on May 12, and authorities are working diligently to ensure a smooth experience for devotees. District Magistrate Chamoli Himanshu Khurana said that improvements are being made to basic amenities alongside the construction of a new "Aastha Path" (pilgrimage path) for added convenience.

Badrinath Dham pilgrimage will start on May 12 and preparations are going on in full swing to make arrangements for pilgrims. Along with improving the basic arrangements, a new Aastha Path has also been built for the convenience of the devotees: Himanshu Khurana, District… pic.twitter.com/VJL0ZMBJLK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 1, 2024

The Badrinath Dham master plan is seeing swift progress, with a crucial change being made to the pilgrimage route. Due to a collapse of the old path, a new 100-meter route is under construction, stretching from Saket Tiraha to the Alakananda River Front. Finalization of this route is underway by the Nagar Panchayat Badrinath. Additionally, a new 300-meter route is being built to connect Bamani village to the Badrinath temple, replacing the old road compromised by riverside development work. Hotels, dharamshalas, and residential houses previously surrounding the Badrinath Dham complex have been removed. The Public Works Department, through the PIU, is currently clearing the debris. Furthermore, 45 environment volunteers from the Nagar Panchayat have arrived at Badrinath Dham to assist, according to Amar Ujala.

Sunil Purohit, the Nagar Panchayat's executive officer, confirmed the construction of new internal routes within the Dham. The new route from Saket Tiraha is nearing completion. The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has begun beautification efforts, including cleaning and painting the intricately carved woodwork within the temple.