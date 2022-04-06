Check Marking Scheme for 10th and 12th MP board exam

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce the result of class 10, 12 board exams by 10th April 2022. "The Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by the month-end or May first week," the official said. The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) will soon complete the evaluation process for the class 10 and 12 exams, which commenced on 6th March 2022. So, the MP 12th result 2022 will be released as per the dates announced. As per the report, the class 10 and 12 exam results are likely to be out by April end or the first week of May 2022" said the official.

Apart from results students are worried about the marking scheme of paper, as they had given offline exams after two years. As per the MP Board marking scheme, for the 10th board, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and 20 marks will be given for practice. While for 12th boards the marking strategy is in a 70:30 ratio. According to boards, 70 marks will be allotted for the theory party and 30 for the practical.

The exams were held offline after the two years of the pandemic. This year total of 18 lakhs of students has appeared for Madhya Pradesh class 10th and 12th board exams. However, students can check results on the official website results. nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.