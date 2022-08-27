Chennai-Dubai IndiGo flight receives bomb threat call, search operation on

A bomb threat call was received to a Chennai-Dubai IndiGo flight on August 27 alerting airport officials, following which the checks were underway to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the aircraft. An anonymous call was received at the police control room in this connection leading to strict security actions taken by airport police. Subsequently, security personnel were conducting searches inside the Indigo aircraft that was ready for departure at 7.20 am. However, no such items were found on the aircraft, with officials and others heaving a sigh of relief.

Subsequently, the flight which was supposed to leave at 7.20 am will proceed towards its destination later in the day, officials said. Around 170 passengers and crew members of the flight were provided accommodation.A few days ago a Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight made a prior landing at the Kolkata airport after smoke was detected in the aircraft. Pilots of the flight declared 'May Day' due to smoke in the cargo hold area of the for IndiGo flight 6E-2513. Kolkata Air traffic control (ATC) alerted the airport fire brigade for a safe landing. According to IndiGo, all the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed by the pilots before landing. Later, it was revealed it was a fake warning.