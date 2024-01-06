Chennai IT Company Gifts 50 Employees New Cars, Know The Reason

An IT company in Chennai, India, recently gifted 50 of its employees new cars. The cars, which included Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno, Ignis, Brezza, Ertiga, and Grand Vitara models, were given to employees who have been with the company for at least five years.

The company, Ideas2IT Technology Service Private Limited, was founded in 2009 by Murli and his wife. The company has grown rapidly in recent years, and Murli said that he wanted to reward his employees for their hard work and dedication. “We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our employees,” Murli said. “They have helped us build a successful company, and we wanted to show our appreciation in a meaningful way.”

The gift of new cars is a significant gesture for the employees, many of whom did not own a car before. The cars will provide them with a new level of freedom and convenience. Murli said that he and his wife plan to continue to reward their employees in the future. “We want to create a company where employees feel valued and appreciated,” he said.

About Ideas2IT Technology Service Private Limited

Ideas2IT Technology Service Private Limited is an IT company headquartered in Chennai, India. The company provides a variety of IT services, including software development, cloud computing, and data analytics. The company has over 750 employees.