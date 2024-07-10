Chennai Metro Blue Line Running Late Due to Technical Issue; Green Line Unaffected

Chennai Metro Train services are currently facing delays of approximately 10 minutes on the Blue Line from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro Station to the Airport Station due to a technical glitch. Meanwhile, operations on the Green Line remain unaffected and are running on schedule. Authorities are addressing the issue urgently, with further updates expected shortly. CMRL has expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.

Due to technical glitch, Chennai Metro Train services is experiencing delays by 10 minutes from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro and Airport Station in the blue Line.

Green Line is functioning as per normal schedule.



The issue is being attended to on a war… — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) July 10, 2024

Taking to X, Chennai Metro Rail said, "Due to technical glitch, Chennai Metro Train services is experiencing delays by 10 minutes from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro and Airport Station in the blue Line.

Green Line is functioning as per normal schedule".

The issue is being attended to on a war footing basis. Further Information will be updated soon. CMRL regrets the inconvenience caused, it further said.