Chennai police on lookout for killers of prominent city businessman

Chennai, Sep 4 The Greater Chennai Police is in hot pursuit of the killers of Baskaran (62), a financier in Tamil Film industry and a noted face in the industrial and business circles of the city. The body of Baskaran was found dumped in a garbage bag with its hands and feet tied in Virugambakkam near Coom canal on Saturday morning.

Sources in the Greater Chennai police told that they are in pursuit of one Ganesh, another financier and vegetable merchant who is absconding since Friday evening. Police said that after the unidentified body was found, they searched the missing person list and found that Baskaran's wife, Bhagyalakshmi had filed a complaint with Adambakkam police on Friday night.

In her complaint, she said that she and her husband were supposed to attend a marriage function on Friday but Baskaran left home by 4 p.m. on Friday telling her that he want to urgently attend a business meeting and would come back soon. However, as he did not come till late night and with his phone being switched off, Bhagyalakshmi lodged a complaint with the police.

Sources in the police told that the investigation is zeroing in on Ganeshan as the CCTV visuals near Ganeshan's home indicate Baskaran walked into his house and never returned back. Ganeshan is missing since Friday evening and he has withdrawn Rs 10,000 in two installments using Baskaran's ATM card.

The motive behind the killing is unknown and police told that once Ganeshan is arrested, more information would be available.

