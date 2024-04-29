Chhattisgarh Accident: 9 Killed, 23 Injured As Goods Vehicle Collides With Truck in Bemetara District (Watch Video)

Five women and four children were killed and 23 persons injured when a goods vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Monday, April 29.

"Death toll in Bemetara accident rises to 9 and 23 are injured who have been shifted to the hospital for treatment," said Bemetara collector Ranveer Sharma.

The accident took place late Sunday night near Kathia village when the victims were returning after attending a family function, a senior police official told to news agency PTI. The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning after attending a family function in Tiraiyya village, the official said.

Chhattisgarh Road Accident

Chhattisgarh | Death toll in Bemetara accident rises to 9



The official said the goods vehicle collided with the mini truck parked by the roadside. Those killed were identified as Bhuri Nishad (50), Neera Sahu (55), Geeta Sahu (60), Agniya Sahu (60), Khushbu Sahu (39), Madhu Sahu (5), Rikesh Nishad (6), and Twinkle Nishad (6), he said.

BJP MLA Dipesh Sahu visited the district hospital and met the injured.

The injured persons were admitted to two hospitals. Later, four critically injured persons were shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur, he said.