Chhattisgarh: Bhilai's Maitri Bagh Zoo braces up for summer; makes special arrangements for animals

Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 6 : Bhilai's Maitri Bagh Zoo has made elaborate arrangements for the animals in order to keep them safe against extreme heat.

Visuals from the spot show water being sprinkled around the cage of a white lion in a bid to ensure that the enclosure stays cool.

The diet patterns of animals in the enclosures have also changed to suit the weather conditions. Bears are being given cold meat to keep their body temperature in check.

Monkeys and other small wild animals are being given fruits like watermelon and melon to avoid dehydration and to prevent them from diseases common during the summer months.

The cages meant for small animals are covered with a special kind of Taifa grass as shown in the visuals. Water is sprinkled on the grass when the heat is intense. This ensures that the cage remains cool till late evening.

Dr NK Jain, Deputy General Manager of the Department of Horticulture said that the zoo management is serious about the safety of rare species of wildlife in Maitri Bagh Zoo.

"Such elaborate arrangements are done every year in a bid to create a favourable environment for the animals during the summer months," he said.

