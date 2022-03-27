Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer's Twitter account briefly compromised

March 27, 2022

The Twitter account of Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer was briefly hacked on Sunday morning, informed Additional Chief Electoral Officer Shikha Rajput Tiwari.

The restoration process of the account is in process and cyber police has been informed about the incident.

"Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer's Twitter account was briefly hacked today morning. The social media account is being restored. Cyber Cell of police has been informed about the incident," Additional Chief Electoral Officer Shikha Rajput Tiwari said. Last month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda's was also briefly hacked.

A tweet urging people to make cryptocurrency donations for Ukraine was made from Nadda's Twitter handle. A few minutes later, it was deleted. Later a tweet asking for donations for Russia was made from his handle, which was also deleted.

