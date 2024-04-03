Chhattisgarh Encounter Update: 13 Naxals Killed So Far After Gunfight With Security Forces in Bijapur

Thirteen Naxals including a woman Naxalite were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, April 3. The tally of Naxalites killed in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur has gone up to 13, police officials said on Wednesday.

"Identification of deaf bodies has yet to be done. Most probably, they are cadres of PLGA Coy No 02," Bastar IG added. After the encounter, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that the encounter came after three villagers were killed by Naxalites.

#UPDATE | Chhattisgarh: A total of 13 bodies of naxals recovered so far following the encounter between naxals and security forces in Bijapur district.



The encounter ensued yesterday, 2nd April.

The encounter broke out around 6 am on Tuesday at Lendra village in Bijapur after a joint search operation by the District Reserve Group (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that began on Monday night from Gangalur police station area, police said.

Bijapur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the first phase of general elections on April 19.