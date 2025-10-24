Chhattisgarh: Man and Woman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Surguja’s Umarda Village, Says Police

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 24, 2025

A disturbing case has came to light were  man and a woman were found dead under suspicious circumstances. This incident has came to light from  Umarda village’s Gagi Para in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district. According to Tulsingh, SDOP (Sub-Divisional Officer of Police), “Authorities were immediately informed, and a forensic team was dispatched to the spot for an initial investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that both victims were attacked while sleeping, reportedly with a sharp-edged weapon.”

“Such incidents are often linked to personal or local disputes, but all angles are being thoroughly investigated,” the SDOP added. Police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation. Search operations are underway to identify and apprehend the suspects involved.

The shocking incident has left residents of Gagi Para in deep shock and fear, as authorities continue to probe the circumstances leading to the brutal killings.

Tags :chhattisgarhNational newsCrime News