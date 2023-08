Chhattisgarh: Patwari booked for molesting minor girl, woman

Surajpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 16 : A revenue officer in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district was booked for allegedly molesting a minor girl as well as a woman on the pretext of preparing their income as well as caste certificate, the police said on Monday.

Following a complaint received from a minor girl, AJK police station has booked Patwari Sayed Mohammad Raza under POCSO Act, said DSP (AJK) P D Kujur, elaborating that a separate offence was also registered following a complaint received from a woman.

"As per the complaints received from the revenue department, the accused patwari allegedly molests children and women who came to his office for income and caste certificates," said a police officer.

Currently, the accused is at large, the officer said, adding that a search has been launched to nab the absconder.

As the alleged crime came to light, the department immediately suspended the accused and informed Surajpur Sub Divisional Magistrate Ravi Singh.

Moreover, Patwari Sangh has also suspended the membership of the accused Patwari and condemned the incident.

