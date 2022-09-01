Chhattisgarh: RSS to hold annual coordination meeting in Raipur

A co-ordination meeting of key office bearers of various Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh inspired organisations that work in different spheres of society would be held at Raipur, Chhattisgarh on September 10, 2022, said the officials on Thursday.

This national-level coordination meeting is held once a year.

In this meeting, the participants will talk about their work and give presentations regarding their achievements.

"These organisations which are quite active and work on issues related to education, intelligentsia, economy, Sewa and national security etc would discuss the related activities and issues," read a statement by RSS.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, office bearer Dattatreya Hosabale, all five sah sarkaryavahs and other key functionaries of Sangh will participate in this meeting.

"The meeting would also discuss coordinated activities related to environment, family (parivar prabodhan) and samajik samrasta. The RSS coordinates with swayamsevaks active in these organisations would also be discussed," the statement added.

Earlier on Sunday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the organisation is working to "awaken and unify society" to enable it to emerge as a "model society" for the world.

He also underlined the need to prioritize "us" above "my and mine" while doing welfare work, adding that doing so will help the people "evolve as a society".

The remarks of the RSS chief came while addressing a discussion programme organised by the Delhi unit of the organisation.

"Sangh (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) is working to awaken the society, unify it and make it more organized as a single entity so that India can emerge as a model society for the entire world," Bhagwat said.

He said that there were many personalities who contributed to the country's fight for Independence.

"Many personalities from different sections of society sacrificed and contributed to the country's Independence, but it took time for us to flourish as one society. We need to prioritize 'us' above 'my and mine' while doing welfare work and this will help us evolve as a society," said Bhagwat.

( With inputs from ANI )

