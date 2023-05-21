Chhattisgarh: Security forces arrest three Naxals in Kanker

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 21 : Three hardcore Naxals have been arrested in a joint action by police and security forces in the Kanker district of Chhatisgarh, the police said on Sunday.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Shalabh Kumar Sinha, in a joint operation of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF), three Naxals were arrested.

"Of the three arrested Naxals, two carry a reward of Rs 8 lakh each on their arrest," he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Earlier, on May 8, security forces gunned down two cadres, including a Local Operation Squad (LOS) commander carrying a cash reward of Rs 8 lakh, in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

The encounter took place at a forest patch of Danteshpuram under Bhejji police station limits in the district, said Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma.

Weapons, arms and ammunitions, and other daily consumable articles were also recovered from the encounter site, the officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor