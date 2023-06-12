Chhattisgarh: Three men drown in lake in Raipur

June 12, 2023

Chhattisgarh: Three men drown in lake in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 12 : Three youths who went to take bathe in the Blue Water lake in Raipur have died due to drowning, police said.

The incident took place around 6 pm on Sunday. All the deceased belonged to Birgaon village, a senior police officer said.

They went to take bathe in the Blue Water Lake under the Mana police station limits in Raipur and died due to drowning, Bhavesh Gautam, Incharge, Mana Basti police station said.

"Bodies of two have been recovered, and a rescue operation is on to find the third missing person," he said.

The deceased are identified as Nadim Ansari, Shahbaz Ansari, and Faisal Azam. They were students, he added.

The rescue operation is on.

Further details are awaited.

