Chhattisgarh to create archive exhibiting documents related to Mahatma Gandhi's visit to state

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 18 : Chhattisgarh will soon be having an archive for preserving and keeping documents or records exhibiting its rich history linked to Mahatma Gandhi's visit to the state and the British period.

Chhattisgarh's Cultural Department is working on developing the archive and recently hosted an exhibition showcasing the records related to Gandhi's visits to the state and the rich history of the state.

"All the archives of Mahatma Gandhi, his visit to Chhattisgarh in 1933 and the British period were kept in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal. All these were sent to the Culture department in Raipur. We are making a systematic archive in Raipur, which will be beneficial for researchers in Chhattisgarh," said historian KK Agrawal while talking to ANI.

"The move is undoubtedly commendable. The archive is going to be beneficial for the research scholars," the historian added.

Agrawal further informed said, "On December 20, 1920, Mahatma Gandhi visited Raipur and then headed to Dhamtari. After Raipur, Gandhi headed to Nagpur where the 35th convention of the India National Congress (INC) was scheduled and this was the same event where a proposal for the non-cooperation movement was to be passed. In November 1933, Mahatma Gandhi announced visiting the entire country for the upliftment of people belonging to the 'Harijan' community."

"This nationwide campaign was kicked off by Gandhi from Chhattisgarh and the 'March' was commenced from Durg. On November 22, 1933, Mahatma Gandhi reached Durg and became the guest of Ghanshyam Singh Gupta," Agrawal added.

