Chhattisgarh: White tigress 'Raksha' gives birth to 3 cubs, zoo authority releases first visuals

Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 13 : A white tigress, Raksha has given birth to three cubs at Maitri Bagh Zoo in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai, informed officials.

The tigress gave birth to the cubs a month and a half back and the Zoo Authority released their first visuals on Monday.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh | A white tigress, Raksha gave birth to three cubs around 1.5 months back at Maitri Bagh Zoo in Bhilai. The Zoo Authority released the first visuals of the cubs on 12th June. (Video: Maitri Bagh Zoo) pic.twitter.com/KfOzLa457g —MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 13, 2023

"The cubs are 1.5 months old now. The tigress is Raksha and the tiger is Sultan. The pair of tigers were brought from Nandankanan Zoological Park in 1997, they had several cubs. We shifted around 12 of them to different zoos across the country," Maitri Bagh Zoo in-charge NK Jain said while talking to ANI.

In November last year, a two-month-old white tiger named 'Singham' was released in the Maitri Bagh Zoo in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai district.

According to an official, breeding among tigers was stopped then for the last two years due to the prevailing COVID pandemic.

A tiger and tigress were brought together a few months ago following which Singham was born in September.

"Breeding among tigers was stopped for the last two years amid the pandemic. Six months ago, we brought Roma (Tigress) and Sultan (Tiger) and had a tiger cub on September 5. We named him Singham. Cub is healthy," N K Jain told ANI.

