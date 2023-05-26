Chief Justices of three high courts appointed

New Delhi, May 26 The Centre on Friday notified the appointments of new Chief Justices of the Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and the Kerala High Courts.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, in a tweet, said: "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following High Court Judges as Chief Justices of High Courts: - Augustine George Masih, judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court appointed as Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court; Mamidanna Satya Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao, judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court (PHC: Telangana) appointed as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court; Shri Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti, judge, Kerala High Court (PHC: Andhra Pradesh) appointed as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court".

