Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Present his 15th Budget, Spotlight on Agriculture, Rural Development, and Social Welfare

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present his 15th budget on Feb. 16th, giving high priority toagriculture, revenue, rural development, water resources, and women and children development. There is a possibility of increasing the budget size by more than 15% of the farmers and high priority is being given to career development.

In the annual elections from the Legislative Assembly to the Rajya Sabha, the JDS candidate has been fielded at the last moment, and the three major political parties are facing the threat of cross-voting, and there is a possibility of horse-trading of MLAs. Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain, GC Chandra Shekhar, Ajay Makan from Congress, Narayana Krishnasa Bhandage from BJP, and Kupendra Reddy from JD(S) filed their nomination today, the last day to file nomination papers. Ajay Makan today filed his nomination paper as the candidate of the Congress party for the Rajya Sabha elections. KPCC President, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Minister K.H. Muniyappa and others were present.

BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha election Narayana Krishnasa submitted his nomination papers to the Assembly Secretary today. Party state president B.Y. Vijayendra, Opposition leader R. Ashok, and former minister Sunil Kumar were present. Kupendra Reddy filed his candidature as a JDS candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections today. Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok and others were present. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that we fielded the JDS candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections because our party's votes should not be lost.

BJP state president Vijayendra said that in the state of Karnataka, the BJP government has been working to empower the farmers. Earlier, the BJP government had earmarked Rs 7500 crore for the agriculture sector in the state budget. 4,500 crores by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government. He objected that it has done injustice to the farmers by reducing the subsidy for the agricultural sector. Criticizing the Congress as a conspiracy to take to the streets to fight against the Centre, he said the BJP-led NDA will come back to power with a clear majority at the Centre. Efforts have been made towards fulfilling the demand of farmers. In the meantime, it is clear that Congress is making a political conspiracy, he explained. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, the Center is giving Rs.6,000. Rs. 4 thousand when BS Yeddyurappa was the Chief Minister. Giving priority, Siddaramaiah stopped that too and criticized the Congress party for not having the morals to talk about farmers.

BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha election Narayan Krishnasa Bhandage and BJP-JDS alliance candidate Kupendra Reddy, speaking to reporters after filing his nomination papers, alleged and said, “The Congress toolkit was working behind the farmers' movement and protests in Delhi. All the parties are getting empty one by one in the Indi coalition. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Nitish and Kejriwal, who formed the coalition, have vacated. Ashok Chauhan has left the Congress in Maharashtra. Frustrated by this, the Congress party has used farmers as a tool kit. We condemn this. The Congress has announced its support to the farmers even before they ask for support. This is a sign of frustration. These are the founders of it. He said that after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the farmers are being given the maximum subsidy for Kisan Samman Yojana and fertilizers.”