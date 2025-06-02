Child Injured in Stone-Pelting on Vande Bharat Express in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

On Sunday, miscreants pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22549), which was en route from Gorakhpur to Prayagraj. The incident occurred near Rae Bareli, resulting in the shattering of a window pane in coach C-1 and causing minor injuries to a child. According to eyewitnesses, a loud noise was heard as a stone smashed through the window, causing panic among the passengers. At the time of the incident, a woman named Shailja was traveling with her children on seats 25, 26, and 27 in coach C-1. She reported that shards of glass from the broken window injured her child slightly, and the children began crying in fear.

Yet another case of stone pelting at Vande Bharat in Uttar Pradesh. A child onboard Vande Bharat was injured after a stone flung from outside tore through the glass and landed in the cabin when the train was passing through Raebareli. pic.twitter.com/Pnvunx0u0d — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 2, 2025

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Railway Security Control Room in Lucknow was immediately activated. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police reached the scene, but the attackers had already fled. Upon the train's arrival in Prayagraj, RPF Inspector R.B. Singh and Sub-Inspector Sandeep Yadav inspected the coach and recorded statements from passengers. The RPF has registered a case against unidentified individuals under Section 153 of the Railway Act. Authorities are using CCTV footage from the train to identify the culprits. The RPF has assured that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.



