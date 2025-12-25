Chitradurga Bus Fire: PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh for Kin of Deceased

Chitradurga Bus Fire: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district. He announced financial assistance for the victims from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The prime minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will receive Rs 50,000.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on X.

At least nine people were killed early Thursday when a passenger bus caught fire after being hit by a speeding truck in Chitradurga. Police said the bus was carrying 32 passengers. Most of the victims were burnt alive in the blaze.