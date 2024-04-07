Cholera Cases Detected in Prestigious Bangalore Medical College Hostel; Warden Suspended

The State Health and Family Welfare Department asserted there is no cholera outbreak in Karnataka, whereas the most coveted medical college in the state the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) Girls Hostel’s 47 students on Friday and four more students on Saturday admitted to Victoria Hospital in a suspected case of food poisoning. A total of 70 students developed symptoms. Around 20 have gone home.

“They have been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis,” said Dr Ramesh Krishna K, dean and director of BMCRI. However, the blood sample of 26-year-old Prafulla with one more student was confirmed to be infected with cholera, with the Ogawa serotype of the Vibrio cholerae bacteria which is responsible for the acute diarrheal illness. Among 51 students these two students tested positive for cholera based on the ‘hanging drop’ test and culture test. A third tested positive by the ‘hanging drop’ test a microscopic examination of the stool samples but her culture test report is awaited.

On Saturday, 21 students were discharged but undergoing treatment with fluids and antibiotics. BMCRI said the hostel warden Dr. Akhilandeshwari has been suspended while the cook will be replaced and the kitchen will be sealed off to be disinfected. However, BMCRI PG students earlier highlighted poor administration which is not even providing basic amenities like safe drinking water, food, and clean bathrooms. The girls complained about water contamination in the hostel premises.

It is important to mention that amid the extreme water crisis in Bengaluru, the scare of the Cholera Outbreak in Karnataka especially in the Silicon city ‘Of Bengaluru’, the government has denied it but at the same time, has issued an advisory for seasonal diseases. However, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department informed that in Karnataka this year six confirmed cases of cholera have been reported of which five were reported in March and one in April. Apart from these six cases, two unconfirmed cases from Mysuru have also been reported.