Christmas in Delhi: People visit Churches, throng markets

New Delhi, Dec 25 Scores of people in the national capital on the occasion of Christmas visited Churches while a number of them thronged markets across the city that wore a festive look on Sunday.

The markets, shops and many homes were seen decorated with colourful lights, Christmas trees, buntings and balloons.

According to a spokesperson of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Delhi, "the crowd was twice compared to what was witnessed last year".

"We had urged the people to wear masks and maintain social distance during their visit to Church considering that Covid cases are rising in some countries," he said.

A huge crowd was witnessed across several places including INA Market, Saket malls, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojni Nagar, Khan Market, Connaught Place and other areas.

The Delhi Traffic Police had also issued an advisory amid Christmas celebrations in the national capital.

"Elaborate traffic arrangements were made across the city as the areas around Delhi's famous churches like Sacred Heart Cathedral, and Nirmal Hriday Church among others, saw heavy congestion," said a traffic police personnel.

