CISF apprehends 3 passengers carrying fake RBI documents at IGI Airport

Fake Reserve Bank of India documents worth Rs 88 thousand crores were seized at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday, and three passengers traveling to Chennai were apprehended by the CISF.

On Feb 10 at 6.20 PM, suspicious images in a handbag were noticed at the X-ray at the IGI airport during the pre-embarkation security check at Domestic Security Hold Area, Terminal-3. The bag was marked for physical checks, the CISF said in a press release.

During physical checking of the bag, CISF detected fake RBI documents worth Rs 88 thousand Crores which included stickers with Indian Emblem and RBI Logo, and Bond Papers.

The passenger was later identified as Rahul, who was traveling along with two co-passengers Abdul Irfan and Arpudharaj. All three are Indian Citizens and were supposed to travel to Chennai by Spicejet flight, the CISF said.

On questioning by the CISF regarding carrying of such important documents/stickers, the passengers did not provide a satisfactory answer and discreetly offered a bribe of Rs 30 thousand to the CISF officials to let them go along with the detected documents.

CISF Asstt. Sub Inspector Hari Kishan rebuffed the offer and apprehended the erring passengers and immediately informed the matter to Senior officers of CISF, the press release stated further.

Later, the matter was informed to Income tax officials, who reached the location and after inquiry, it was decided to hand over the apprehended passengers and detected documents, stickers, etc to Delhi Police for further investigation.

Later, all three passengers along with their belongings were handed over to Delhi Police by CISF for further legal action in the matter.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR at IGI Airport Police Station on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

