CISF canine squad all prepped up ahead of G20 International Summit in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 16 : As the nation gets ready to host the biggest event of the year, G20 International Summit in Delhi, security arrangements are being tightened at the national capital with the canine squad of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) also prepped up for any situation.

At the national capital, preparations are at their peak with nodal agencies beautifying the Central Delhi area and also security arrangements have been tightened up. Many dignitaries from different countries will be attending the G20 summit in Delhi.

The CISF, responsible for security at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, has already taken appropriate measures in this regard.

CISF IGI airport Delhi Deputy Commandant Kapil S Kadmi said, "CISF is ready for G20 international Summit. We are well prepared for any situation and challenge. Special arrangements have been made for the security and safety of the guests and dignitaries at the Summit. CISF is taking care of the security arrangements at the IGI airport."

"Looking towards the event, the CISF dog squad is also prepped up for any kind of situation and challenges. These dogs are not only well trained they are the best. CISF's trained dogs have 100 times more sense of smell than a normal human. These dogs are specially trained for their jobs. currently, we have sanctioned strength of 23 dogs in our unit. 2 of them retired just so we have 21 dogs in our unit with their handlers," he told ANI.

The officer added that the CISF dogs are specially trained to sniff out explosives and other weapons.

"Out of the 23 dogs in the unit, 14 are Labradors, 3 are German Shepherds, 3 are Golden Retrievers and 1 Cocker Spaniel. 2 more dogs will be inducted in the upcoming months. These Dogs are specially trained by CISF. They are taught how to behave in public places and are trained to sniff out explosives and other weapons", he added.

CISF's dog handlers shared insights into the training and care of the dogs: "The training starts at 6:30 am, after which every dog is given food according to its diet. Sufficient food is given to them, and after this, the dogs along with their handlers are sent to the airport for duty as per the schedule. After 4 hours of duty, when these dogs return to the unit's office, they are given food again."

"Apart from this, many activities are organised for these dogs every day in the evening as they are also given training to find explosives and sharpen senses", one of the dog handlers said.

Talking about how the dogs are inducted into the force, one of the dog handlers said, "CISF buy the dogs after consulting with veterinary doctors. The puppies between 3 to 5 months of age are taken in. These dogs with their handlers were sent to the headquarters at Ranchi for 6 months of training where we specially train these dogs. During the training period, dog and their handlers are trained together. After the training, dogs are inducted. At the age of 10, these dogs are officially retired by the CISF."

