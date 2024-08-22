CISF Personnel at Delhi Airport Save Passenger's Life with Swift CPR at Delhi Airport(Watch Video)

In a remarkable display of quick thinking and professional training, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Sub-Inspector saved the life of a passenger at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi. On Wednesday morning, Arshid Ayoub, a passenger scheduled to fly to Srinagar, suddenly collapsed in Terminal 2 due to a cardiac arrest.

#WATCH | A quick CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to a passenger Arshid Ayoub by the Central Industrial Security Force's quick reaction team played a crucial role in establising his condition. Ayoub, bound for Srinagar flight from Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport on Wednesday… pic.twitter.com/J4dBIK9z5u — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024

The Central Industrial Security Force's quick reaction team, trained for emergency situations, responded immediately. Sub-Inspector [Name], who was among the first to arrive at the scene, administered life-saving CPR with precision and urgency. This rapid intervention was crucial in stabilizing Ayoub, whose condition was critical at the time.

Following the successful resuscitation, Ayoub was quickly transported to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for further medical care. Medical staff at the hospital have since reported that Ayoub is now in stable condition, and his prognosis is positive. The CISF's efficient handling of the situation has been praised by both airport officials and passengers, reflecting the high standards of preparedness and professionalism maintained by the security force.