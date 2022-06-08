CISF seizes medicines worth Rs 26.28 lakh from foreign national at IGI Airport

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized medicines worth 26.28 lakhs from a foreign national at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, informed the officials on Wednesday.

On the basis of behavioural detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff noticed suspicious activities of a foreign passenger at the Check-in area, Terminal-3 of IGI Airport.

On suspicion, the passenger was later identified as Kundina Nsisi Makengo (Congo National) bound for Kinshasa via Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines flight No. ET-687 (STD-0230 hrs) was diverted to the random checking point for thorough checking of his luggage.

The passenger was carrying 4 registered baggage and one hand baggage. On screening his baggage through the X-BIS machine, CISF personnel noticed suspicious images inside the bags.

"On physical checking, a huge quantity of different types of medicines of approximate value INR 26.28 lakh was detected. On enquiry, the passenger could not produce supporting documents or Doctor's prescription for carrying such huge quantity of medicines," read an official statement.

The matter was informed to Senior Officers of CISF and Customs Officials.

Later, the said foreign passenger along with detected medicines was handed over to the Customs department.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

