CJI announces launch of 'Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0', says it enables law officers, govt dept to track cases

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud announced on Wednesday that Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0 with additional features is ready and it will enable all law officers and government departments to track their cases.

The CJI said that with the new version of the App, government departments can now see their pending cases.

He also said the App 2.0 will be available on Google Play Store in an hour and for IOS users App will be available in a week.

"This time we have given an additional feature, all law officers can have real-time access to their access. All government departments can check the pendency of their cases. Please use it," said the CJI.

The updated App's summary states that nodal officers of the central ministry department can view their cases filed, status orders, judgement and any miscellaneous documents filed etc. in the Supreme Court.

In 2021, Supreme Court launched a mobile application to enable journalists to report Supreme Court proceedings without having to visit the court premises during the pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

