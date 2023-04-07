Clear sky, bright sunshine likely in J&K today

Srinagar, April 7 The weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Friday that clear sky with bright sunshine is likely during the next 24 hours.

"Clear sky with bright sunshine is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 4.4, Pahalgam minus 1.8 and Gulmarg minus 1.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Kargil town in Ladakh region had minus 0.6 and Leh minus 6 as the minimum temperature.

