CM Baghel pays tribute to those killed in Jhiram valley attack on the eve of Jhiram Valley Martyrdom Day

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 24 : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on the eve of "Jhiram Valley Martyrdom Day" paid his humble tributes to the leaders and jawans who were killed in the Naxal attack in Jhiram Valley on May 25, 2013.

In his message issued on the eve of the Martyrdom Day, Baghel said, "'Jhiram Tribute Day' is being observed every year since 2020, on 25 May in memory of the martyrs and all those who were victims of Naxal violence in the past years."

"On May 25, a two-minute silence will be observed in all the government and semi-government offices of the state and an oath will be taken to make the state a land of peace again," said CM further.

Senior leaders of the state like Vidyacharan Shukla, Nandkumar Patel, Mahendra Karma and many others including security forces personnel taking a total of 29 people killed after their convoy got attacked by Naxals in Jhiram Valley on May 25 in 2013.

