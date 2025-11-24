CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates Saurashtra’s longest flyover in Jamnagar

Jamnagar, Nov 24 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated Saurashtra’s longest flyover in Jamnagar, constructed at a cost of over Rs 226 crore.

The four-lane elevated corridor stretches 3,750 metres from the iconic Subhash Bridge to Saat Rasta Circle, offering a major infrastructural boost and promising long-awaited relief from chronic traffic congestion across key city junctions.

Designed to streamline connectivity, the flyover will significantly ease movement towards Dwarka, Reliance, Nayara, GSFC and Rajkot Road.

With traffic currently choking areas around Nagnath Junction, Grain Market, Bedi Gate and Three Darwaja, the new route—Subhash Bridge to Saat Rasta Circle to Lal Bangla Circle—is expected to provide commuters a smoother and faster travel experience.

City officials say the project will reduce traffic jams, cut fuel consumption, and save time for thousands of daily commuters.

The project also stands out for the extensive public amenities created in the under-space below the bridge.

Spread across 61 bays, the area includes parking for more than 1,200 vehicles, 850 two-wheelers, 250 four-wheelers, 100 rickshaws, 100 other vehicles and 26 buses. It also houses pay-and-use toilets at four locations, a dedicated labour facilitation centre, sports activity zones across 10 bays, seating areas at four points, and designated food zones, transforming the under-bridge area into a functional public space.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Minister-in-Charge Arjun Modhwadia, Minister of State for Education Rivaba Jadeja, MP Poonam Madam, Mayor Vinod Khimsuriya, district and municipal officials, MLAs and other dignitaries.

The newly opened flyover is expected to mark a turning point in Jamnagar’s urban mobility, improving ease of living and strengthening the city’s development trajectory. Jamnagar’s connectivity has seen a significant boost in recent years with major upgrades to its road, rail, and industrial transport networks.

The city now enjoys smoother links to key destinations such as Rajkot, Dwarka, Reliance and Nayara refinery zones, GSFC, and major national highways. Improved under-bridge facilities, expanded parking, and better access routes have strengthened intra-city mobility, while ongoing rail upgrades and proximity to key ports support Jamnagar’s status as an emerging regional hub for industry, trade, and travel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor