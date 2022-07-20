CM Bommai assures funds for development in Cauvery Basin

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Wednesday said that necessary financial grants would be provided for planned development works in the Cauvery basin.

Bommai said, "I am happy that KRS and Kabini dams are filled to the brim this year."

Replying to a question on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's statement requesting for an emergency hearing on the Mekedatu project, Bommai said, "he will issue the statement. It is politics. There is an Interstate Water Disputes Act and the Cauvery Water Tribunal orders to decide the issue. We have all the rights to utilise our share of waters after releasing their share of waters."

"There is Cauvery Water Management Authority overseeing it. The issue is coming up before the Supreme Court next week. We expect the verdict to be in our favour," Bommai said.

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the centre of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

( With inputs from ANI )

