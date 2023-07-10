CM Jagan kickstarts construction of three Oberoi hotels in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 10 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has virtually laid the foundation stones for the construction of three 7-star Oberoi Hotels at Gandikota, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati in the state.

In a ground-breaking ceremony in Gandikota on Sunday, senior officials on behalf of the Government and Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director of Oberoi group, exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of the CM. The MoU was signed during an international global summit in March 2023 at Vishakapatnam.

The Chief Minister, while participating in the Bhoomi Puja on Sunday said, "The construction of the Oberoi Hotel and Resort would help Gandikota, known as the Grand Canyon of India, find a place on the world tourism map."

He added, "The project would provide direct and indirect employment to 500 to 800 persons, besides boosting development in and around Gandikota, and the Oberoi Hotel and Resort would play an anchor role in attracting more projects."

The CM has requested Vikram Oberoi to explore the possibility of setting up a golf course in Gandikota.

Vikram Oberoi, who also addressed the gathering, expressed hope that the hotel and resort facility being developed would serve as an engine of economic growth and generate employment for the youth. He stated that as pioneers in developing the finest hotels across the world, they would strive to contribute to the growth of the area and the state, and he thanked the CM and the officials for their cooperation.

Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikharjuna said, "Oberoi Hotel Group is building a luxury resort with seven-star facilities in Annavaram village of Bhimili mandal in Visakhapatnam district." Along with Mallikarjuna, Member of Legislative Council Varudu Kalyani, and MLA Mutthamshetty Srinivasa Rao were also present on the occasion.

"Oberoi Resorts, which is being built in an area of forty acres at a cost of 350 crore rupees, will be a part of the development of this area. 300 villas with seven-star facilities will be constructed as part of this project, which is being constructed eight kilometres from Bhogapuram International Airport and 150 meters from the proposed beach corridor, which will provide employment to 5500 people and this project will be completed in four years. With the foresight of the Chief Minister and the projects being implemented as part of the development vision, this area will become a great city in the future,"the District Collector said.

"It is very gratifying to provide data centre, technology park and Oberoi Resorts projects with an investment of 26 thousand crore rupees to Visakhapatnam district within 65 days and we express our thanks on behalf of the people of the district," he added.

