CM Jai Ram Thakur exudes confidence in BJP's return to power in Himachal

Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday exuded confidence in the return of the Bharatiya Janata Party government to power in the state.

Thakur was present at 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' in Shimla where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of different government schemes at the event to mark the eighth anniversary of the BJP government at the Centre. The event is being held at Ridge Maidan in Shimla.

Speaking at the event, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government has completed eight years in the country. I warmly welcome our PM on his visit to Devbhoomi Himachal. The relationship between PM Modi and the people of the state is very strong."

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, we have recovered from the COVID crisis. The double engine government in Himachal Pradesh has tried to work for the development of the state in the last 4 years. With people's blessings, we will form our government again in Himachal Pradesh," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Shimla on Tuesday to participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan'. He released Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

The assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh are slated for later this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

