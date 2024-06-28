CM Mamata Banerjee welcomes bail to Hemant Soren

Kolkata, June 28 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Friday, expressed pleasure over former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren getting bail in the land scam case.

In a post on X, she expressed hope that now being released on bail, Soren will surely start his full-fledged political activities.

"Hemant Soren, an important tribal leader, and Chief Minister of Jharkhand, had to resign because of a case, but today he has received bail from the Hon'ble High Court! I am very happy with the great development and am sure that he will start his public activities immediately. Welcome back, Hemant, amidst us!" the post read.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader was arrested on January 31 in connection with money laundering linked to the land scam case.

"I strongly condemn the unjust arrest of Hemant Soren, a powerful tribal leader. The vindictive act by BJP-backed Central agencies reeks of a planned conspiracy to undermine a popularly elected government," Mamata Banerjee had said.

However, the Congress and the Left Parties then described her concern for Soren as an eyewash.

