CM Shri Bhupendra Patel Inaugurates The International Kite Festival 2024 In Ahmedabad

On the occasion of the inauguration of the International Kite Festival-2024, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, stated that the nation's economy is scaling new heights due to the development of industries and business, thanks to the futuristic ideology and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He emphasized that under the visionary guidance of the Prime Minister the country's developmental endeavours are soaring to great heights. Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2024 by releasing the tricolour balloon into the sky.

At the event, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel highlighted that two decades ago, the Prime Minister of the country and then Chief Minister of the state, Shri Narendra Modi, initiated the Vibrant Gujarat Summit with the vision of hoisting the kite of holistic development for Gujarat on the global stage. He further mentioned that the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 is set to commence next week. The Chief Minister further emphasized that the Prime Minister has fostered the tradition of a 'Pro-People approach,' ensuring that the benefits of economic progress, income growth, and employment generation reach the common man. Addressing the International Kite Festival, the Chief Minister noted that Shri Narendra Modi, who was the Chief Minister and Prime Minister at that time, played a pivotal role in establishing the tradition of celebrating the International Kite Festival annually. Under his unique vision, the popular Uttarayan Kite Festival was propelled to global fame.

Presently, this Gujarat-based kite festival has gained worldwide recognition. The festival's success is highlighted by the annual participation of kite flyers from all corners of the country, he further emphasized. The festival of Uttarayan marks the day when winter begins to turn into summer, according to the Indian calendar. It is the sign for farmers that the sun is back and that harvest season, Makara Sankranti/Mahasankranti, is approaching. This is considered one of the most important harvest days in India as it also marks the end of winter and the beginning of the harvest season. Many cities in Gujarat organize kite competitions among their citizens. In Gujarat and many other states, Uttarayan is such a huge celebration that it has become a public holiday in India lasting two days. During the festival, local food such as undhiyu (a mixed vegetable including yam and beans), chikki (sesame seed brittle) and jalebi are served to the crowds.[2][3] Days before the festival, the market is filled with participants buying their supplies.