CM Siddaramaiah requests PM to approve the 3rd phase of the metro line project at the earliest

To meet the increasing demand of Bangalore citizens, 45 km of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project will be completed. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requested Prime Minister Modi to approve the third phase of the metro line. He requested Prime Minister Modi to approve the project as soon as possible.Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking during the inauguration occasion of the Bengaluru Metro Extended Line by Prime Minister Modi virtually. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated the extended sections of the Purple Metro Rail Line of the Bengaluru metro between Kengeri-Challaghatta and KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, CM Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka's vice chairperson Rajeev Gowda, MLA S T Somashekar, and others joined in on the virtual meeting at the Krishna Office on Kumara Krupa Road in the city on Friday. CM said that an estimated 15,611 crore rupees will be spent on the construction of the third phase of the Long Metro. In this regard, the state government has prepared a comprehensive plan report and submitted it for the approval of the Centre.

Following public demand, the two sections were opened to the public on October 9. The opening of this line bridged the gap between the areas in the far east and western parts of the city, bringing the total length of the Purple Line from Whitefield to Challaghatta to nearly 44 km. The 2.1 km KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli section was a crucial link between the Baiyappanahalli and the Whitefield extension that was inaugurated earlier this year, on March 25, and opened to the public the next day.

The state government has approved the construction of a 317 km metro line by 2031 in the CMP plan to provide transportation facilities to the citizens of the fast-growing Bangalore city. Already 257 km of route is under operational construction and planning stage. The remaining 60 km of metro lines.Feasibility surveys will be carried out soon and a comprehensive project report is being prepared for long metro rail phase-3A, the CM said. He said that the long line has been completed and opened for public service. At present, the Bangalore Metro network has increased to 74 km.Long New lines are nearing completion and plans have been made to open them for public service by April 2024. The state government has released Rs 11,583 0.8 crore for the second phase of the metro project, he said.