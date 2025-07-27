CM Stalin discharged after six days in hospital

Chennai, July 27 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was discharged from Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Sunday evening, six days after being admitted following a sudden spell of dizziness.

The 72 -year-old DMK leader had experienced the episode on the morning of July 21 while out on his routine walk.

He was immediately taken to Apollo Hospital in the Thousand Lights area for medical evaluation.

During his hospital stay, the Chief Minister remained in touch with senior officials and continued to oversee government affairs from his hospital bed, highlighting his commitment to public service even while undergoing treatment.

According to the medical team, preliminary tests revealed minor irregularities in his heartbeat, prompting them to perform an angiogram to assess his cardiac health in detail.

In a medical bulletin issued by Apollo Hospital, the doctors stated that Stalin responded well to the treatment and had recovered fully.

"Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has completed his treatment under the supervision of Dr Senguttuvelu and a team of specialists at Apollo Hospitals. He is now completely healthy and will be discharged today evening," the statement read.

The hospital has advised a short period of rest.

"Following medical advice, the Chief Minister will take a break from his routine for three more days before resuming regular administrative responsibilities," the statement added.

Around 6 p.m., Chief Minister Stalin left the hospital.

His return has brought relief to DMK workers and well-wishers across the state, many of whom had been anxiously following updates about his health. The Chief Minister’s ability to govern even from the confines of a hospital room has drawn praise from party colleagues and opposition leaders alike. His scheduled engagements are expected to resume later this week after a brief recuperation period at home.

