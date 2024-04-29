CM Stalin's 6-day summer sojourn in hills, TN Police ban drones in Kodaikanal

Chennai, April 29 The Tamil Nadu Police have banned the use of drones and hot air balloons in Kodaikanal hill station where Chief Minister M.K. Stalin along with his family is scheduled to stay for six days till May 4.

The Chief Minister and family will be staying in a private resort at the hill station.

The Dindigul Superintendent of Police, A. Pradeep announced the ban on Monday. Police have closed key routes to Kodaikanal, including Batlagundu, Palani and Adukkam for a few hours on Monday as part of the security exercise due to the high-profile visit.

The routes would be opened to the public after the Chief Minister and his family reached the hill station.

However, tourist guides and tour operators of the hill station said that the Chief Minister‘s visit to Kodaikanal would lead to many tourists staying away.

K.R. Shivakumar, a tour operator, while speaking to IANS said, “The visit of Chief Minister and his family is welcome. However, the CM could have opted to reach Kodaikanal in a helicopter as there are five helipads in the area catering to VIP visits. Several tourists have cancelled the bookings as they fear heavy restrictions during the visit of the Chief Minister.”

However, sources in the Tamil Nadu tourism department told IANS that the Chief Minister visiting Kodaikanal would attract tourists from within and outside the country.

The Chief Minister had stayed in this hill station before the 2021 Assembly elections also. Stalin's DMK won the election leading him to the CM's chair.

