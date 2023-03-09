CM Yogi addresses grievances of about 300 people at 'Janata Darshan' in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that the BJP government is consistently providing full financial assistance to the needy for the treatment of serious illnesses.

"Patients and their relatives should not worry at all. A sensitive government is standing with them," the chief minister said, addressing the grievances of about 300 people during the 'Janata Darshan' held at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur.

Adityanath said sufficient funds would be made available for treatment, and no one's treatment would be hindered due to a lack of funds.

Instructing the officials to handle requests for treatment assistance with utmost sensitivity and urgency, he also asked them to expedite the estimation of the cost of treatment and send it to the government.

Yogi Adityanath attended to the complainants, who were seated on chairs in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium of the temple complex. He listened to each person's issue individually and forwarded their applications to the appropriate authorities with the necessary instructions.

The Chief Minister said, "Whatever the problem may be, there is absolutely no need to panic or worry while I am here. Our government is dedicated to resolving everyone's issues in a fair manner."

In response to complaints regarding the land dispute, the CM ordered strict legal action against 'dabangs', or mafia, encroaching on another person's property. "Whatever the issue, it needs to be resolved quickly, fairly, satisfactorily, and effectively," CM Yogi said.

Yogi also blessed children who came with some women and gave them chocolates while motivating them to study.

( With inputs from ANI )

