CM Yogi Adityanath condoles deaths in road accident in Mathura

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday condoled the deaths in the road accident that took place in Mathura late on Sunday night and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"CM expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in the road accident in the Mathura district. Wishing peace to the departed soul, he expressed condolences to the bereaved family members," an official release said.

On Sunday, a bus going from Delhi to Bihar overturned on the Yamuna Expressway after colliding with the divider, DM Pulkit Khare said.

In the incident, 3 people died on the spot and 12 injured have been sent to the district hospital, police added.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

