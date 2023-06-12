CM Yogi, Union Minister Gadkari lay foundation stone of road projects worth Rs 6,215 crore in UP's Deoria

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stone of five major road projects worth Rs 6,215 crore for excellent road connectivity in Deoria Sugar Mill complex.

Welcoming Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is moving fast on the model of infrastructure development along with security. Bihar will also get the benefit of these National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects along with neighbouring districts, including Deoria."

Emphasizing the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said, "The double engine government has given the model of development, security and poor welfare. This model is moving forward with everyone's support, development, effort and trust."

"A network of express highways is being laid in Uttar Pradesh. Interstate connectivity has become excellent. Every district headquarter is being connected to the bypass. Urbanization has gained momentum due to road connectivity and efforts are being made to strengthen the economy through urbanization. A new model of development is being prepared," he added.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the BJP government wishes to make the closed Gauri Bazar and Baitalpur Sugar Mill into a sugar complex in Deoria. For this, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court and work will be initiated as soon as the decision is taken. With the construction of Sugar Complex thousands of youth will get employment and the future of Annadata will be bright.

CM Yogi said that the first sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh was established 120 years ago at Pratappur in Deoria. There were 42 sugar mills in Deoria-Kushinagar. But, gradually they were shut down. Today only four-five mills are running and that too with the encouragement of the government. Farmers are confident that they will get cane price payments on time.

The Chief Minister said that due to the efforts of the government, Uttar Pradesh is number one in the country in terms of sugarcane production, sugar production, ethanol production and sugarcane price payment. BJP has revived this industry of UP.

CM Yogi said that in nine years the world has seen a changing India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

He added, "Today India has become a symbol of faith for every person. Farmers, women, youth, and the poor have become the centre of hope for all sections. Today's India is a heritage-respecting, secure and capable India. The new work of development is creating the picture of a new India."

CM Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to the people of Deoria for giving a huge mandate to the double-engine government in the municipal elections.

He further added, "The triple engine government formed with public support will give a new impetus to the development works."

Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the way efforts are being made in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on alternative sources of energy, the country will soon become an exporter of energy.

He said that the fate of 'annadata' farmers would change when the country also became energy givers. Only farmers will fulfil the dream of making this country an economic superpower of the world.

Gadkari said, "CM Yogi is continuously and seriously working for the state's development. To strengthen the economic condition of the country, there is a need to lay more emphasis on ethanol production."

