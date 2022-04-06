CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2.5 per kg, increases by over Rs 6 in five days

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Wednesday increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kilogram, taking the total increase to Rs 6.6 in five days.

With this revision, the CNG will cost Rs 2.5 per Kg with effect from today.

For Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 69.18 per kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 74.94 per kg.

Meanwhile, fuel prices have gone up by another 80 paise a litre today. Petrol and diesel in the past 16 days and after 14 hikes have become dearer by Rs 10 a litre.

Petrol in the national capital crossed the Rs 105 mark today, whereas, in Mumbai, it has surpassed Rs 120.

With the latest hike in prices, petrol now costs Rs 105.41 per litre in Delhi, whereas diesel is priced at Rs 96.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 120.51 per litre after an increase of 84 paise and diesel is selling at Rs 104.77 a litre, increased by 85 paise.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday defended the Central government over the issue of fuel price hike, comparing it with that of other countries, saying that India has merely seen a change of "only 5 per cent".

"Fuel prices hiked in India are 1/10th of the change of prices in other countries. Comparing gasoline (petrol) prices between April 2021 and March 2022, the prices in the United States of America (USA) have increased by 51 per cent, Canada by 52 per cent, Germany by 55 per cent, the United Kingdom (UK) by 55 per cent, France by 50 per cent, Spain 58 per cent but in India only 5 per cent," said Puri in Lok Sabha.

However, the Opposition has been stepping up pressure on the government with demand for the rollback of the fuel price hike.

( With inputs from ANI )

