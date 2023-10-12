Coal scam: Delhi court allows Naveen Jindal to fly to US, Britain, UAE from Oct 15 to 31

New Delhi, Oct 12 A Delhi court on Thursday granted permission to Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal, who is accused in three cases related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks, to travel abroad from October 15 to 31.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj allowed Jindal’s application seeking to travel to Oman, UAE, Guinea, Venezuela, USA, UK, Poland and Czech Republic taking into account his previous travel history and his consistent return to India to face trial within the prescribed time frame.

The judge also directed the accused to furnish a fixed deposit of Rs 1 crore and to not tamper with evidence or try to influence any witness.

Earlier, in September, the judge had allowed Jindal to travel to Oman and the UAE from September 11 to 13 for business purposes.

He is a key accused in multiple cases involving coal block allocations, with one case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and another by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

These cases revolve around allegations of irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks.

