Coal Shortage in India: India's power crisis to deepen, 85 power projects on verge of running out of coal

As every year, the demand for electricity has increased tremendously this summer. Shockingly, coal from 85 power plants across the country is on the verge of depletion due to rising demand. Demand for electricity in the country reached a new record on Tuesday. The highest demand for electricity in a single day was recorded at 201,006 gigawatts on Tuesday.

Demand for electricity in the country broke last year's record. Last year the demand was 200.539 GW while this year the demand is 201.066 GW. This is the situation when the month of April is not over. In May and June this demand may increase to 215-220 GW.

The coal crisis has hit 85 power projects across the country. This will be seen in the form of power outages in the near future. The power plant has complained of delay in getting coal due to lack of railway rakes. Railway spokesperson Gaurav Bansal said that earlier 300 rakes were being given, then 405 rakes were given at the behest of the Coal Ministry. Now we are giving 415 rakes.

Eighty-five of the country's major thermal power projects are on the verge of running out of coal. Coal stocks at 6 out of 7 plants in Rajasthan, 6 out of all in West Bengal, 3 out of 4 in Uttar Pradesh, 3 out of 4 in Madhya Pradesh, all 7 in Maharashtra and all 3 in Andhra Pradesh are in critical condition.