CoAS Gen Manoj Pande calls on Rajnath Singh

The newly sworn-in Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), General Manoj Pande called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his office, on Monday. Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), General Manoj Pande.

General Pande, who is the 29th Army Chief, took over as the new Chief of Army Staff on Saturday.

Pande, who belongs to the 117 Engineers Regiment of the Indian Army, is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the Chief of Army Staff.

He took over the charge from General Manoj Mukund Naravane in a brief ceremony at the South Black.

( With inputs from ANI )

