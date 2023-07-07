Coimbatore top cop Vijay Kumar allegedly commits suicide by shooting himself

A shocking incident has emerged from Tamil Nadu where Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore Range), IPS Vijayakumar shot himself dead at his official residence in Coimbatore. The reason for the suicide is not yet known.The top cop shot himself at around 6:15 am this morning at his official residence at Racecourse, and the body has been sent for autopsy, as reported by India Today. The 45-year-old was residing with his family at his official residence. Senior officials have camped at his residence after getting the news

Vijaykumar was a 2009-batch IPS officer and had served as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Kanchipuram, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, and Nagapattinam, as well as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Anna Nagar. He took charge as DIG of Coimbatore Range in January this year. He succeeded MS Muthusamy, who was transferred and posted as the DIG, Vellore range