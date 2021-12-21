Cold wave conditions continue to grip North India

As the cold wave continues to grip Northern India, the national capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celcius at 8 am.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand during the next 24 hours.

In Chhattisgarh and Odisha too, the cold wave conditions are likely to continue for the next 48 hours.

"It is very likely to abate thereafter," said the IMD.

"Cold day conditions very likely at some places over Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and abate thereafter," it added.

The agency, in its bulletin, has also forecasted dense fog in the morning hours in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana during December 23-26 and over West Rajasthan during December 24-26.

"Ground frost conditions in the morning hours in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan during next 24 hours," the IMD said.

As for the rain/snow spell in the northern regions, the IMD has forecast light tomoderate isolated/scattered rainfall/snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region during December 22-25, "under the influence of two Western Disturbance".

Light isolated rainfall is also likely over Punjab on December 24, the IMD said.

The Minimum temperatures recorded yesterday were above normal--1.6 degrees Celcius to 3.0 degrees Celcius at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

"They were markedly below normal -5.1 degrees Celcius or less at many places over MadhyaPradesh; at a few places over Rajasthan; at isolated places over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal; appreciably below normal -3.1 degrees Celcius to -5.0 degrees Celcius at many places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh; at a few place over Saurashtra and Kutch, Telangana and Odisha; below normal -1.6 degrees Celcius to -3.0 degrees Celcius at many places over Gujarat Region and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; at a few places over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Konkan and Goa; at isolated places over Assamand Meghalaya and near normal over rest parts of the country," IMD's bulletin read.

Yesterday, the Lowest minimum temperature of -0.5 degrees Celcius was reported at Churu and Sikar of Rajasthan over the plains of the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor