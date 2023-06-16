Common confidential report for Maj Genl, Lt Gen rank military officers approved

New Delhi [India], June 16 : As part of steps to bring in jointness among defence forces, a common Confidential Report (CR) for Major General and Lieutenant General rank officers from three services has been approved and will be implemented in next three to four months.

"A common Confidential Report (CR) for two and three-star officers of three defence forces has been approved. This will be implemented within approximately three to four months," sources in defence establishment said.

This reform will prove instrumental in path towards achieving commonality in procedures, assessments and lead to better outcomes thereby contributing to 'jointness and integration', they said.

The process is important as it is coming at a time when the Indian armed forces are moving towards theaterisation for which steps have already been undertaken in various domains to bring in jointness and integration.

Presently, for posting in combined or tri-services appointments, the selection system is based on parent service-specific parameters.

Recent cross-services postings of a large number of officers was one such step.

Further, over a period of time, employment of officers in tri-services organisations and environment will only increase as the armed forces progress towards joint structures and organisations.

As a result of this, a need was felt to synergise the appraisal system for undertaking the tasks in tri-services appointments which have been identified in the Armed Forces.

This step will lead to better identification and selection of officers for tri-services appointments in the Command, Staff or Instructional channels, based on their suitability.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor